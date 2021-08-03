Tyson Foods to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for its U.S. Workforce
Last Updated on August 3, 2021 by Tyson Foods Inc. Springdale, Ark. – To protect team members, their families and their communities, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021. All other team members are required to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.www.casscountyonline.com
Comments / 0