Loudoun United has hit a bit of a stretch over the last three weeks, with one goal to their credit on their own, while spending a chunk of time with D.C. United in their friendlies with Alajualense and Alianza. With those out of the way, they find themselves in Florida tonight, going up against a Tampa Bay Rowdies side who they played well against last time, only to lose a road point late in a 2-1 loss. More than that, tonight is the first of three games in eight days, the latter two at home at least.