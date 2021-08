TOKYO – Colorado track and field alum Morgan Pearson competed in his first Olympic triathlon Sunday afternoon, finishing 42nd overall for Team USA. Pearson and the rest of the field has a bizarre start after there was a boat in the starting area and a false start caused half the field to enter the water. Once everyone was brought back, the race finally began. Two laps around the Marine Park, Pearson went through the first lap in 30th and made it up to 25th finishing the 1.5 kilometer swim in 18 minutes and two seconds.