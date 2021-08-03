Lois Cammarn Whitmer, 92

Lois Cammarn Whitmer of Wauseon passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 31, 2021 at the Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was 92. Lois was the daughter of Tully Cammarn and Viola Cammarn of Fulton County. She was a cheerleader at Wauseon High School and graduated in 1946. In 1948 she married Robert Virgil Whitmer of Wauseon and had three children: David, Diana, and Tully. Lois worked as a bookkeeper for Whitmer Heating and Plumbing and Whitmer Thermogas.