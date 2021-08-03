Janice E. Leppelmeier, 81

Janice E. Leppelmeier, age 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 2:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, where she was a patient, after a brief illness. Mrs. Leppelmeier was a member of the last class to graduate from Farmer High School. Throughout her career, she was employed by The Bryan Times, Bryan Schools, Moose Lodge, and Powertrain in Bryan, from where she retired. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Edgerton, where she taught Sunday school and was a youth group leader, and was also a 4-H advisor and cub scout den leader. Her greatest joys were attending the fairs, watching her kids and grandkids showing animals, and also attending sporting events, cheering on her grandchildren with the Edgerton Bulldogs and Stryker and McComb Panthers.