Tuesday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Thomas Eshelman outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East). BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the IL. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 3B Emmanuel Rivera and SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Ryan Thompson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Corey Dickerson fron the 10-day IL. Placed INF Cavan Biggio on the 10-day IL.
