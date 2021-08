To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. The United States Senate primary for the state of Georgia is still more about ten months away. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock will not be facing any real primary challenge but on the Republican side things could get interesting. Kelvin King is a long-time party activist and his wife Janelle is a former Deputy State Director for the Georgia Republican Party. But the current heavy hitter in the race is Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black.