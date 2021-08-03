The Indie Corner – Featuring: Stray

Blightbound is the latest game from developer Ronimo Games and published by Devolver Digital. Ronimo Games previously developed the well-received Swords and Soldiers as well as the MOBA-ish Awesomenauts. Blightbound is a sidescrolling multi-plane beat-em-up with RPG elements and a focus on online co-op gameplay. At the time of this writing, the game stands at a decisively mixed rating on Steam and it’s for good reason. For all of its positives, the game is immediately undermined by its many, many bugs. Attack of the Fanboy received a copy of the game and I was tasked with writing up some articles to showcase it. However, after trying my hardest, here I am on August 4th giving up. Not because I refuse to cover it mind you but because I literally can’t play it as it’s meant to be played.