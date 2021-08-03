The Indie Corner – Featuring: Stray
The best thing I can say about Indie games is that they always take the road less traveled. Cyberpunk 2077 had a multitude of issues. But do you know what its biggest issue was? Making a game that wants to set the bar so damn high. Don’t try to raise expectations. Looking back, there was a scene in which while waiting to do all the over the top stuff the game was apparently aiming for, a stray cat prompts a conversation about how there are like no cats in the future, and damn if THAT isn’t the story you want to explore!www.gaminginstincts.com
Comments / 0