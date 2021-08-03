Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

How to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

PGA Tour
 2 days ago

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET) TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). PGA TOUR LIVE*: Thursday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday...

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgc#Tee#Wgc#Tpc Southwind#Featured Groups#Golf Channel Rrb#Cbs#Pga Tour Radio#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Power Rankings

As much fun as it was watching golf at The Olympics Games last weekend, the players who represented their countries will face a big challenge, having to travel from Tokyo to Memphis for this week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Among those in attendance this week, includes gold medal winner Xander...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
Golfgolfmagic.com

PGA Tour money list proves you can forget "drive for show and putt for dough"

It might be one of the most famous catchphrases in golf, but it could hardly be further from the truth when you take a look at the money list on the PGA Tour this season. Hat tip to golf coach Mike Bury for his post on Instagram this week (@MikeBuryGolf) that takes a closer look at the money made by the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Putting vs the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Off-The-Tee on the PGA Tour right now.
CBS Sports

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, odds, field: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele picks from PGA insider

A strong post-Olympics field is set to tee off Thursday in the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Xander Schauffele, fresh off his gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is among the favorites, along with fellow Team USA stars Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Bryson DeChambeau, who had to withdraw from the U.S. golf team for Tokyo 2020 because of a positive COVID test, is back in action, but world No. 1 Jon Rahm pulled out even before his diagnosis and withdrawal in Tokyo. The St. Jude Invitational field includes 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Thomas is the defending FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion and also won the event in 2018.
GolfGolf Digest

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2021 picks: Is DJ the play in Memphis?

After picking a pair of winners in consecutive weeks, our expert handicappers finally cooled off at the Olympics men’s golf tournament. Shockingly, no one on our normally very pro-Xander Schauffele betting panel was on Xander to win gold, despite many signs pointing to that outcome. That just means we’ll be...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks, field grade, odds, golf predictions, best bets at TPC Southwind

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over and the playoffs just around the corner, the best in the world will tee it up one last time this regular season in Memphis at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Last year's edition was a thrill as Justin Thomas closed in a frenzy to clip Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. With the quality of field present -- J.T. is defending his title, Xander Schauffele is trying to back up his gold medal and Collin Morikawa is trying to add to his summer haul -- this year's iteration should be just as fun to follow.
Memphis, TNPGA Tour

DraftKings preview: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

This week, the PGA TOUR makes the trip back from the Olympics in Tokyo to Memphis, Tennessee, for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. The course is a par 70, measuring 7,233 yards. The greens will be Bermuda this week. Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups...
GolfSportsGrid

Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

By now, you’ve probably dabbled in daily fantasy sports, but if not, don’t worry. Now is a great time to start, especially with FanDuel‘s daily fantasy golf offering. Golf can be one of the most exciting DFS sports to follow, as tournaments span four days and allow ample time to prepare each week. It’s a great balance between time to research and time spent tracking your team.
Memphis, TNPosted by
DFW Community News

TPC Southwind Profile: A Stiff Challenge At WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

(CBS Miami) — TPC Southwind’s been a regular stop on the PGA Tour since 1989. Located in Memphis, Tennessee, the private golf club hosted the FedEx St. Jude Classic through 2018. The title sponsor, whose corporate offices are nearby, then took over what was then the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, moved the event to to TPC Southwind and rechristened it the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational a year later.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Ryan "hagzzz021" Hagerty Wins 2021 WSOP Online Event #23: $500 NLH Turbo ($67,207)

On Friday night, the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online Event #23: $500 NLH Turbo attracted 457 players who rebought 237 times. The 694-entry field created a prize pool of $312,300, and after just over six hours of play, it was New Jersey’s Ryan "hagzzz021" Hagerty coming out on top to capture the $67,207 top prize and his first WSOP gold bracelet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy