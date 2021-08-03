How to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over and the playoffs just around the corner, the best in the world will tee it up one last time this regular season in Memphis at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Last year's edition was a thrill as Justin Thomas closed in a frenzy to clip Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. With the quality of field present -- J.T. is defending his title, Xander Schauffele is trying to back up his gold medal and Collin Morikawa is trying to add to his summer haul -- this year's iteration should be just as fun to follow.