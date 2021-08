In 2013 Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee labelled the naming of hurricanes as racist and wondered why the National Hurricane Center didn’t have black names for hurricanes. They have “white” names and Hispanic names but no black names. Look at the names for future hurricanes (http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutnames.shtml). There is not a Lebron, Oprah, LaToya or LaTeisha to be found. So in today’s climate in which the accusation of racist is bandied about one wonders why the “woke” crowd hasn’t spoken up about the naming of hurricanes.