Assurant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Times-Herald
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $203.4 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $3.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were $2.99 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...

