Black Households Less Likely to Have Internet Service: Study

An estimated 30 percent of Yuba-Sutter households do not earn sufficient income to meet their basic costs of living, according to a study by United Ways of California. The study used the “Real Cost Measure” to determine a household’s ability to earn sufficient income. The Real Cost Measure has two primary components. Household dignity budgets estimates the costs of meeting basic needs for different households in a given area, based on data that account for variation in local costs of living; and neighborhood-level demographic analysis: an estimate based on Census data of how many households have income below those local budgets, according to the study’s executive summary.