Internet

Black Households Less Likely to Have Internet Service: Study

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to having access to home internet access, Black households are still more likely to lag behind their white counterparts, according to a recent study. The study, conducted by Allconnect, a broadband ad marketplace website, found that Blacks are 3.3 times more likely to not have home internet access than white households and 66% more likely to not have home internet than Hispanic households, Progress Index reported.

Virginia State
Kristie Fox
#Broadband Internet#Hispanic#Progress Index
Internetstilwelldemocrat.com

Emergency program offers local high-speed internet

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, created by Congress as a part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, is helping area residents with low incomes access subsidized high-speed internet. Through the program, eligible households can receive a discount of up to $50 per month, with up to $75 per month...
InternetZDNet

How to get cheap internet service with no phone line

You don't have to use a phone line in order to get internet. In fact, other types of internet are becoming more and more popular, as most homes can access cheap internet service without a phone line. Depending on where you live, your budget, and the internet speeds you need, there are many options for you.
Georgia Statewrbl.com

Federal program helps low-income households pay for Internet in Georgia

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program offers to help low-income households pay for their broadband internet service in Georgia. The program offers to “provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households” according to the FCC website. To qualify for...
KTAR News

Is home 5G internet service worth considering?

Q: What can you tell me about Verizon and T-Mobile’s home 5G Internet service?. A: One of the more interesting things we heard when 5G service initially launched was that in time, a ‘fixed wireless’ service might someday become an alternative to traditional cable or phone company Internet offerings. There...
InternetDaily Tribune

Consumer Reports wants to know about your internet speed and how much it costs

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has partnered with Consumer Reports, the nationally recognized nonprofit consumer advocacy publication, in an effort to uncover what people pay for internet service, the speeds they’re getting and the quality of service. The Journal Sentinel is one of four news organizations, including The Verge, in the...
Societytelecompetitor.com

Report: Black Rural South Less Likely to Have Broadband Access

Nearly 40% (38%) of the Black Rural South population lacks home internet service, according to a new report from Joint Center, which calls itself “America’s Black think tank,” focusing on policy solutions to “eradicate persistent and evolving barriers to the full freedom of Black people in America.”. In comparison, less...
Champaign County, OHUrbana Citizen

Commissioners seek to improve internet service

LUC (Logan-Union-Champaign) Regional Planning is facilitating a five-question survey through SurveyMonkey which can be found at www.lucplanning.com listed under Champaign County info. This survey will help the commissioners discover which areas in Champaign County have the most need. The commissioners want as many Champaign County residents as possible to take...
CBS Baltimore

12K Maryland Households To Get Expanded Broadband Internet Access

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced nearly $30,000 in awards to companies to expand internet access to 12,000 households in 18 counties, according to a department statement Tuesday. These awards are the first the Office of Statewide Broadband, which was established within DHCD earlier this year with Gov. Larry Hogan signing into law a bill that also established the Digital Inclusion Fund and the Digital Connectivity Fund to provide grants to local governments and nonprofits. The grants will support efforts to bring high-speed internet and infrastructure to residents statewide. Its goal is...
Charitiesleadertimes.com

Study: Only half of American households donate to charity

(AP) — For the first time in nearly two decades, only half of U.S. households donated to a charity, according to a study released Tuesday. The findings confirm a trend worrying experts: Donations to charitable causes are reaching record highs, but the giving is done by a smaller and smaller slice of the population. The study, published every other year […]
Pittsburgh, PAarcamax.com

Barriers to care: Black Americans at higher risk for Alzheimer's and less likely to seek help

PITTSBURGH — Diane Powell understands what it’s like to watch a friend slip away. Tina, a close friend whose last name she did not reveal, died from Alzheimer’s disease in her early 70s, just two years after its onset. Powell says her decline was rapid, radical and disturbing. By the time the progressive brain disease fully took hold, a woman renowned for her cooking skills could barely remember how to make a pot of coffee.
Appeal-Democrat

Study: 30% of local households can’t meet basic cost of living

An estimated 30 percent of Yuba-Sutter households do not earn sufficient income to meet their basic costs of living, according to a study by United Ways of California. The study used the “Real Cost Measure” to determine a household’s ability to earn sufficient income. The Real Cost Measure has two primary components. Household dignity budgets estimates the costs of meeting basic needs for different households in a given area, based on data that account for variation in local costs of living; and neighborhood-level demographic analysis: an estimate based on Census data of how many households have income below those local budgets, according to the study’s executive summary.
SocietyWorld Economic Forum

Study: Poorer Indian households are bearing the brunt of global pollution

Poorer households in India are bearing a disproportional impact from pollution caused by others. The results were discovered in a study by Yale School of the Environment. The study is the first to analyze and review how different households contribute to air pollution, as well as the impact of the pollution on different households by income levels.
Internetmetroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Dept. of Education and Verizon Launch Program to Narrow Digital Divide

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of reliable internet access and the gaps in digital access. According to data from the New American Economy Research Fund, 43.7 percent of low-income households lacked access to personal high-speed internet at home, more than double that of the rest of the population. With many school systems implementing hybrid learning models this fall, the risk to students and families without access to the internet remains critical.
Internetinformnny.com

New benefit program to help expand access to high-speed internet

NEW YORK (WWTI) — There is a new benefit program aimed toward helping residents that do not have high-speed internet. AARP is encouraging residents who are without high-speed internet access to look into the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This new program is a $3.2 billion FCC program to help Americans access affordable, high-speed internet they need to have during the COVID pandemic.

