Black Households Less Likely to Have Internet Service: Study
When it comes to having access to home internet access, Black households are still more likely to lag behind their white counterparts, according to a recent study. The study, conducted by Allconnect, a broadband ad marketplace website, found that Blacks are 3.3 times more likely to not have home internet access than white households and 66% more likely to not have home internet than Hispanic households, Progress Index reported.www.washingtoninformer.com
