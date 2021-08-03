Cancel
Idaho State

Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Lawmaker who ID’d rape accuser may lose committee assignment. BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho legislative ethics committee says a state lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported being raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state’s House of Representatives. Idaho’s full House will now be asked to vote on the recommendation made Tuesday. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she shared links to a far-right blog that included the name, photo and personal details about the young intern. The ethics committee says Giddings harmed the integrity of the entire House.

