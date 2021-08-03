18 Best Duck Boots for Men That Are Waterproof

Spring is on its way meaning the outdoors will be ripe for exploring once more, and what better way to get out and experience them than with a hike?. You’ll need to prepare, though, by packing some water, snacks, first aid materials, and of course: the shoes. A proper pair of hiking boots is the difference between a joyous and miserable hike, dependent on several factors such as comfort, weight, durability, waterproofing, traction, and yes, style appeal. Just because you’re not on the runway doesn’t mean you have to settle for something ugly.