Herby pea and mint soup

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Servings: 6. Whenever someone asks me about my favourite food, I never hesitate to shout “cheeseburger soup!”. It’s the ultimate comfort food! Perfectly seasoned ground beef with potatoes, onions, cheese smothered in the most luscious, creamy soup! Now my mouth is salivating! I just cannot deny how much I love this flavour-packed soup, not to mention it’s freaking easy and quick to make. If you’d like, you can also make this in a crockpot. First, brown the ground beef, place all the ingredients in your crockpot and set to cook for 4 to 6 hours on low. Then, thirty minutes before the end of cooking time, stir in the cornstarch slurry, and continue to cook on high until the sauce has thickened. Easy, peasy!