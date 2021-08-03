Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

What’s in it for me? Learning & Leadership in the 21st Century

By Sponsor Content
hrexecutive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou want your teams to learn and grow. YOU want to learn and grow! But it is like exercising: we all know we should, but it is easy to lose motivation. Using skill data, learn how to drive better learning in your organization, and how to grow stronger leadership skills. Join David Kuntz, Head of Data Science at Degreed, as he explains what drives people toward (and away from) learning, what the key elements are of leadership and other critical “21st-century” skills, and how to use that to support better learning within your organization.

hrexecutive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Data Science#Learning Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Religionam630theword.com

10 Lessons on Church Leadership, Learned the Hard Way

This is not the final list. I’m still (and always will be) learning. Most of what follows about leading God’s church is counterintuitive. Or, maybe better said: not what you might be expecting. But these 10 lessons were learned while leading, and hopefully will provide some support along your own journey of discovery.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

21st century workspace

Ridgewood NJ, The Ridgewood High School Makerspace will undergo a substantial equipment upgrade this fall through the generosity of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. The powerful and fast Stratasys F170 3D Printer and Epilog Fusion Edge Laser Engraver are two examples of new tools designed to increase productivity and expose students to industry standard equipment, preparing them for the 21st century workspace.
SocietyWVNews

What other people think about you

How much time do you spend worrying about what other people think?. • You replay situations over and over in your head. • You misinterpret the delay in a returned phone call, email or text — tying it back to something you did. • You need approval from others before...
EconomyMySanAntonio

How Learning About Entrepreneurship in My Grandfather's Orchard Planted the Seed for My Career

Growing up in Hungary in the ‘80s, I spent my afternoons in an orchard with my two grandfathers. One of them was a master in chess and won international competitions. He and I would play the game together in the orchard, which my other grandfather owned. These days spent with my grandfathers taught me lessons in wit and strategy, but they also taught me about entrepreneurship and gave me the vision for my future career.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Anxiety and the Art of Doing Nothing

When you feel anxious, your brain is telling you to do something about it immediately to keep yourself safe. The problem with doing something about the anxiety is that it could create more anxiety later. When you stop attending to your anxiety, you train your brain that the situation is...
RelationshipsMacomb Daily

The gift of gab: Learning how to talk to each other again

Our social lives took a huge hit during the pandemic. We celebrated birthdays with drive-by parades, limited our holiday gatherings to small family bubbles, and even Zoomed memorial services. While most national pandemic restrictions have been lifted, we’re still trying to navigate safer ways to gather with friends and loved...
ReligionMindBodyGreen

This Spiritual Icon Was Lost In Life Until He Learned Emotional Literacy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Gary Zukav would be the first to tell you that he wasn't always the spiritual icon he is today. In fact, the New York Times bestselling author of Seat of the Soul admits he was walking through life frightened, lost, and full of addictions.
KidsLongview News-Journal

4 Year Milestone: Understands the idea of same and different

In this video, a little girl shows that she understands "same" and "different". This is a 4-year cognitive (learning, thinking, problem-solving) milestone. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html. This video can also be viewed at.
Kidsyourmodernfamily.com

Consequences for Kids that ACTUALLY work!

Coming up with consequences for kids that work is not always easy, especially when you’re in the heat of the moment and you just need your kids to do what you ask (preferably without yelling)!. You need to find something that works and stick to it… if you want a...
Mental HealthDiscover Mag

What Makes Us Introverts, Extroverts or Ambiverts?

Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert doesn’t say much about how outgoing you are – that’s a common misconception. “It’s definitely not about the shy versus confident idea,” explains Kyla Flanagan, an education researcher at the University of Calgary, Alberta, whose work has looked how to ensure teaching methods are optimized for both introverted and extroverted students. “Instead, you should think about where you get your energy from – groups or solitude.”
Sciencesportswar.com

"If everyone thinks the same, no one is thinking"

Virginia Tech researchers played a critical role in getting the WHO and CDC -- McLovin 07/24/2021 2:50PM. "For years,she says,the medical establishment treated her as an outsider." ** -- MikeVT85 07/24/2021 8:29PM. There are two people I have trusted from the covid get-go.... -- `lag 07/24/2021 5:50PM. Another study early...
Sciencesixtyandme.com

The Strange Way Covid 19 Changed My Personality

I retired from my fast-paced corporate job just as the world was shutting down due to Covid-19. All my anticipated retirement plans of time with my grandchildren, meeting up with girlfriends and family, plus travel to another country, came to an abrupt stop. Retirement in itself is quite an adjustment,...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Do We Truly Determine Who We Love?

I am sure you have had or still have a list. All the physical characteristics you desire in the partner clearly itemized as a shopping list for the grocery. Details on income, type of work, and even conjured up the house with the white picket fence and you sit on the swing with the children enjoy the sunny outdoors, yes a full image as well, of how life would look like with the partner you have listed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy