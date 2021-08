Walter Biden has had a rough go lately! Being President is hard. You have to juggle a lot of balls: COVID, the border, voting rights, China, Afghanistan…it goes on and on. A lot for anyone, but Walter seems to be struggling. The American people have noticed — his approval rating is way down. But is it more than incompetence? Dr. Ronny Jackson is a Texas Congressman and he was the White House Physician to Presidents Obama and Trump. He thinks there’s something cognitively wrong with Biden, and he thinks Biden will either resign or be removed under the 25th Amendment. Do you think Walter Biden will finish a four year term? Dr. Jackson joins Rick to talk about that and much more on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)