Plumas County Sheriff's Office Issues 3rd Additional Mandatory Evacuation Order on Tuesday Evening for the Dixie Fire
August 3, 2021 - Due to the Dixie Fire a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for:. ALL OF CHESTER, from the Hwy 36 Hwy 89 junction, east to the Causeway. The intersection of Old Red Bluff Hwy and Warner Valley Rd., east to Lake Chance Campground, south to SR36 on the causeway, southwest to the intersection of SR89 and SR36, north to the intersection of Old Red Bluff Hwy and Warner Valley Road.goldrushcam.com
