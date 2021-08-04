Emergency Evacuation Shelter Re-Opens for Plumas County Residents Impacted by the Dixie Fire

August 3, 2021 - Due to the ongoing mandatory evacuation orders in Plumas County, Lassen County Health and Social Services has re-opened the shelter at Lassen Community College located at (478) 200 CA-139, Susanville, CA beginning today, August 3, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. Those affected by the fire can also call the Emergency Shelter line at (530) 250-9004. We are requesting that anyone arriving at the shelter bring their medication and medical equipment (walkers, breathing machines, etc.), clothing for multiple days, and important papers such as insurance cards. Please keep in mind all weapons, drugs, alcohol, and personal bedding/pillows are not permitted at the shelter.