Continuing a welcome upward trend, the City of Perryton’s sales tax payment was up over 7.5%, with $283,589 received. The payments to date are still behind by close to 3%, with a little over $1.8 million so far. Area cities also saw increases in August, except for Canadian. Canadian’s payment of $58,664 was down a little over 5% from last August, and its payments to date of $400,502 are down…