30 Agencies Get Involved In Seniors’ & Veterans’ Resources Fair; Event Hosted By State Rep. Swanson

 16 days ago

Getting face time with vulnerable populations is very important. Just ask Bill Horrell. He is a Resource Development Coordinator with Alternatives For The Older Adult. Horrell and Alternatives participated in Tuesday’s Seniors’ and Veterans’ Resources Fair hosted by local State Rep. Dan Swanson at the Mercer County VFW. A total of 30 agencies took part in the event. Alternatives serves ten Illinois counties, including Mercer.

