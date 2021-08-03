New Public Defender Appointed In Keithsburg Man’s Felony Sex Case

A Keithsburg man charged with a felony of sexual relations within families seeking new public defender. The request was granted Tuesday afternoon in Mercer County Circuit Court for 47-year-old Kevin Hockenberry. He was supposed to be in court for a change of venue motion. A pre-trial conference has now been set for Aug. 9. Hockenberry faces a Class 3 felony, which is in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in April of 2019. He was deemed fit to stand trial in January. He is also facing felony charges in two other cases including perjury and false reporting as well as two misdemeanor counts of violating an order of protection. Hockenberry remains in custody at the Mercer County Jail on $150,000 bond.