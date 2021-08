Tara Davis qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the long jump. She's a University of Texas transfer who is the collegiate indoor and outdoor women's long jump record holder, and her reaction to securing a trip overseas was one of genuine joy. Her boyfriend of more than four years, University of Arkansas All-American Hunter Woodhall, heads to his second Paralympic Games this summer and is set to compete in the Tokyo 100m and 400m dash. In other words, they're off to Tokyo together!