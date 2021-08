A year and a half after I first laid eyes on the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco, actually testing this Area 51-colored (the paint is alien-skin gray, get it?) Outer Banks model taught me enough. To wit: Does the 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks grab the Jeep Wrangler by the scruff of its neck and shake it to death? No. Jeep has continuously built and improved the Wrangler since World War II, and no carmaker can best nearly eight decades of know-how after such a long layoff since Ford built the old Bronco. But is the four-door Bronco Outer Banks a good SUV, one you should consider purchasing?