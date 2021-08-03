I'm going to Buffett concert this weekend & that post made me laugh

For Halloween by my house, which sat on 5 acres in a wooded area. We took turns recording scary sounds and recording scary or spooky sayings that we were going to play in different sections to enhance the experience. This was back when we had those old tape recorders where you have to push the red record and play buttons together to record if you remember those. One of tapes my friend recorded, he was pretending to be Satan and speaking about torturing, killing or something, and muttering something like "I will return". When we played it back,, we heard in a very different voice on the tape right after he said that, a very evil sounding deep voice, faint but audible, that echoed the same "I will return", that was NOT any of us. And nobody was around him when he recorded this, so we knew it wasn't any of us. We all became so freaked out by what we heard we burned the tape.