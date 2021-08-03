Cancel
US Wind Seeks Approval for Wind Farm off Maryland

By Bloomberg
gcaptain.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Wind Inc. has submitted a bid to Maryland regulators to build a massive wind farm off the state’s shoreline, the latest proposal for such projects off the East Coast and a potential step closer to the Biden administration’s goal of eliminating carbon emissions from power plants. The Momentum Wind...

Related
Sparrows Point, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Steel Returns To Sparrows Point As Wind Farm Company Plans Turbine Plant

SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Steel production is one step closer to returning to Sparrows Point in Baltimore County. A long-term lease agreement between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic, which owns the former Bethlehem Steel property, was signed Tuesday. US Wind is in the process of building Maryland’s first major offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City, known as the MarWin project. Currently, materials for the 22 wind turbines are made in Europe. Pending approvals and permitting, turbines for future projects, including US Wind’s Momentum Wind project off the Maryland coast, will be made at Sparrows Point, representing the return of...
energynews.us

Colorado homebuilders, oil and gas drillers oppose reverse setbacks

OIL & GAS: Colorado homebuilders and the oil and gas industry are urging communities on the growing Front Range not to implement “reverse setback” rules restricting how close homes can be built to existing oil and gas wells. (Denver Post) ALSO:. • California regulators order operators of 162 oil facilities...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

TotalEnergies eyes stake in world’s largest offshore wind farm

(Bloomberg) --TotalEnergies SE is weighing taking a stake in what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, according to people familiar with the matter, as the French oil major continues to flex its green credentials. Paris-listed TotalEnergies could buy a roughly 20% stake in the third phase of the...
Sparrows Point, MDWbaltv.com

US Wind to build wind turbines, platforms at Sparrows Point

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — New jobs and steel production is coming back to Sparrows Point. US Wind on Tuesday announced plans to build its wind turbines and platforms at Sparrows Point. Project supporters said Sparrows Point has the potential to be one of the largest offshore wind staging ports in America.
Maryland Stateelectrek.co

EGEB: Maryland offshore wind plans make a great leap forward

Baltimore-based US Wind announces a new offshore wind farm and other major developments. Costa Rica is considering a permanent ban on fossil fuel exploration and extraction. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US utility Exelon to cut emissions by 50%

The company said it would work to cut back on methane emissions and electrify its fleet to meet its objectives. US utility company Exelon said August 4 it would pursue its carbon-reduction goals by electrifying its vehicle fleet, utilising clean electricity and cutting methane leaks from its infrastructure. Exelon Utilities,...
Randolph County, INbuildingindiana.com

New Wind Farms Supporting Facebook and Walmart

The nation’s fourth-largest wind energy producer, EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), announces it has reached commercial operations and begun producing energy at its 198-megawatt (MW) Headwaters II Wind Farm in Randolph County, Indiana. This second phase of the wind farm joins the operational 200-MW Headwaters I Wind Farm and boosts the significant economic benefits contributed to the surrounding communities and marks a key addition to EDPR NA’s growing portfolio as the largest operator of wind farms in Indiana. Through executed power purchase agreements (PPAs), Headwaters II also provides Facebook and Walmart with energy that will help the companies reach their sustainability goals.
Energy Industryrismedia.com

Rocket Companies Launching Into Solar Energy Industry

Rocket Companies will now be tackling energy efficiency by entering the solar energy industry. There have been more than 2 million solar installations in the U.S., with panel installation reaching a record high in 2020, according to a joint study released earlier this year by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie. The study also reports that the solar market in the country is expected to quadruple by 2030, with roughly one in eight American homes having solar energy by that year.
Energy Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Power plants. Wind and solar power are approximately 70% less costly than electricity from diesel, especially in remote areas where

The Global Mining Renewable Energy Systems Market was accounted for USD 3366.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5100 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2021 and 2028.Mining renewable energy systems are clean sources of power generation utilized in mining sites, especially for off-grid locations. These sources include wind, solar, biomass, and geothermal among others. The quantity of energy per unit is increasing, then are electricity and diesel prices, whereas the costs for renewable energy, wind and solar, are falling considerably during a previous couple of years. Hence, mining companies are taking interest in renewable energy systems to integrate them into their mining activities.In mining, solar or wind systems are combined with or integrated into existing diesel power plants. Wind and solar power are approximately 70% less costly than electricity from diesel, especially in remote areas where transport makes up an outsized share of the entire diesel cost. Solar and wind energy prices have reduced considerably in recent years. The solar module process has fallen by almost 30% within the recent past and turbine towers became taller, which allows for efficient power generation in many locations where the wind isn’t strong enough at lower altitudes. Hence, renewable energy systems in mining are considered a reliable option and are attracting many institutional investors like pension funds, that value secure investments and accept comparatively low returns.
Atlanta, GAAlbany Herald

Ossoff-backed bill promotes rooftop solar panels

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at making the installation of rooftop solar panels more affordable for American businesses and homeowners. The RAISE the Roof Act (Revamping Appropriate Incentives for Solar Energy) would expand solar tax credits to cover roof repairs and replacements necessary to...
Energy Industryfoxbaltimore.com

Hogan Touts Offshore Wind Partnership Between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan today touted a partnership between US Wind and Tradepoint Atlantic to expand the development of offshore wind energy in Maryland. “Offshore wind presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the state of Maryland to expand and diversify our economy and our energy portfolio,”...
Energy IndustryTech Times

38% of Europe's Electricity Is from Renewable Sources: What can the US Learn from them?

It may have been overlooked due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic at the time, but the first half of 2020 had a reason to celebrate. It was the first time that Europe generated more electricity from renewable resources than fossil fuels. Forbes reported that bioenergy, solar, wind and hydro energy made up 40% of Europe's electricity production, whereas a lesser 34% of electricity was produced by fossil fuels.

