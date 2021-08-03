Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Two More MSC Gayane Crew Members Sentenced to Prison for Role in Record-Setting Drug Bust

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former crew members of the MSC Gayane have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a plot to smuggle an estimated $1 billion worth of cocaine through the port of Philadelphia, the Department of Justice announced this week. The two former crew members, Ivan Durasevic and Nenad Ilic,...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Prison#Msc#Smuggling#The Department Of Justice#District Court#Packer Marine Terminal#The Justice Department#The Msc Gayane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Woman begs judge for prison sentence to help end drug problem

Waiving her right to an attorney, a woman stood before Circuit Judge John Putman Monday and basically begged to be put in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Brandy Mae Knight made her appeal during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court. She was in court because a petition had been filed to revoke...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Voice

Judge's 'Racist' Words Cut 10 Years Off Area's Man Prison Sentence

An area man had 10 years shaved off his prison sentence after a panel of appeals judges ruled against the presiding judge for making racists comments during sentencing. Retired Judge Frank Labuda’s remarks at Angelo Johnson’s 2018 sentencing for burglary in Sullivan County were slammed by the appellate panel as being an outrageous 19th-century racist ideology that claimed that Blacks were inferior because they had smaller brains.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Shore News Network

Darkweb Drug Trafficker Arrested in Operation DisrupTor Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

A darkweb cocaine and heroin trafficker has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for drug conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Aaron Brewer – a 39-year-old charged under Operation DisrupTor, a coordinated international effort to disrupt opioid trafficking on the Darknet – pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Thursday to 78 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, who also ordered the defendant to forfeit $50,000 in drug proceeds.
WBOY

Another member of Detroit-to-Morgantown drug ring gets federal prison sentence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Morgantown man, Tuesday, to 16 months in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced. Andrew Benson, 35, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin...
Public Safety1051thebounce.com

Joe Exotic’s Prison Sentence Vacated!

The federal appeals court in the Joe Exotic’s case did uphold his conviction for murder-for-hire, but his 22-year sentence has been vacated, and he’ll be resentenced. TMZ says, “The appeals court reviewed Joe’s case and upheld the conviction, but determined the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma City made a technical error by not grouping the 2 murder-for-hire convictions at his sentencing.”
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS LA

SoCal Gang Member Sentenced To 31 Years In Prison For Drugs, Firearms, Attempted Murder Charges

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Southern California man was sentenced on Thursday to 31 years in federal prison for the attempted murders of three rival gang members. 28-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Jr. of Sun Valley, also known as “Lil Chito,” “Gunner” and “Chuy,” pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, two counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Gonzalez admitted his involvement...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Former prison guard admits role in major south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy

WAYCROSS, GA: A former prison guard has admitted participating in a drug trafficking operation in south Georgia that included smuggling contraband to inmates. Jessica Azaelae Burnett, a/k/a “The Madam,” 41, of Douglas, Ga., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine and Marijuana, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Burnett’s guilty plea exposes her to a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by a minimum of three years of supervised release after completion of any prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. As part of her plea agreement, Burnett also agrees to the forfeiture of five firearms seized during the investigation.
Champaign, ILWCIA

Man sentenced to over 24 years in prison for drug/gun possession

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man will spend over 24 years in prison for drug and gun possession. In a news release, U.S. Department of Justice officials said 41-year-old Quintez Turner was sentenced for drug-trafficking, possessing heroin with intent to distribute and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.
Maryland StateWTOP

Suspected Maryland drug trafficker sentenced to prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a suspected Maryland drug trafficker who led police on a chase which resulted in a crash that injured a person just discharged from a hospital has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Jonathan F. Lenzner, acting U.S. Attorney for Maryland, says...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Leader of Transnational Money-Laundering Network Pleads Guilty to Aiding Drug-Trafficking Organizations, While Co-Conspirator is Sentenced

A Chinese national and naturalized U.S. citizen pleaded guilty yesterday to his involvement in a conspiracy to launder at least $30 million in drug proceeds on behalf of foreign drug-trafficking organizations. Another Chinese national was sentenced to seven years in prison today for his role in the same conspiracy. According...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Two MSC Gayane Crew Members Sentenced for Conspiracy to Smuggle $1 Billion Worth of Cocaine into the United States

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that Ivan Durasevic, 31, and Nenad Ilic, 41, both of Montenegro, were sentenced by United States District Court Judge Harvey Bartle III, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine on a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. Durasevic was sentenced to six and a half years in prison and two years of supervised release. Ilic was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
Columbia, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Two Columbia men going to prison after drug bust, prosecutor says

Two Columbia men are going to federal prison for years following a drug bust, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jamil Shamond Brennan, 26, and Tevin Brosia, 27, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base, acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said Monday in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy