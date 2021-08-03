Thank you Isabella Garcia
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Your excellent article on Commissioner Hardesty and PBOT proves that JoAnn is the only one on City Council willing and able to address true equity in city government beyond empty words and window dressing. Hardesty's courage in the face of cowardice and ineffectual leadership is inspiring and cause for hope.www.portlandmercury.com
