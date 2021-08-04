Kikuchi goes 6 effective innings, Mariners beat Rays 4-2

Kikuchi allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 12 over six innings Friday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision. Kikuchi delivered an excellent bounce-back game after he was roughed up in his last two starts. He compiled 12 of his 17 whiffs with his changeup and his 12 strikeouts were a career-high mark. The 30-year-old southpaw was hurt by the long ball in this one, surrendering solo homers to Matt Chapman and Matt Olson before the A's tacked on another run in the fifth on an RBI double from Mark Canha. Kikuchi owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 117:36 K:BB over 109.1 innings. He'll be in search of his first win since July 1 next week when he takes on the Astros.