Rams' Stafford avoids serious injury after thumb hit helmet

By DAN GREENSPAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was back at practice Tuesday, one day after bruising his right thumb. X-rays did not show any fractures, and there were no indications of torn muscles in Stafford's throwing hand. He had surgery on the hand earlier this year to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. Stafford is in his first year with the Rams after being acquired in an offseason trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit.

