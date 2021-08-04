Rams' Stafford avoids serious injury after thumb hit helmet
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was back at practice Tuesday, one day after bruising his right thumb. X-rays did not show any fractures, and there were no indications of torn muscles in Stafford's throwing hand. He had surgery on the hand earlier this year to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. Stafford is in his first year with the Rams after being acquired in an offseason trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit.
