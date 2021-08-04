Cancel
Sports

McLaughlin outsprints teammate Muhammad for hurdles record

 1 day ago

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke her world record Wednesday and won the Olympic 400-meter-hurdles gold, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another close victory over rival Dalilah Muhammad. McLaughlin came from behind over the last 100 meters to top the defending Olympic champion. Muhammad’s time of of 51.58 also beat McLaughlin’s old record of 51.9, set at Olympic trials last month. Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished third.

