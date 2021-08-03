Cancel
NBA

Bulls snare DeRozan...Conference co-op?...Final 4 venues

 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have acquired high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball. A person familiar with the deal says the Bulls agreed to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio. It was not clear what the Spurs are getting in return.

