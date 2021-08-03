Raiders' Jacobs set for next step as lead back in 3rd season
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is ready for the next step in his lead role after being among the NFL's busiest backs in his second season. Jacobs is the first Raiders running back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen 36 years ago. Jacobs' per-carry average dropped significantly in 2020, but he was tied for fourth in the NFL with 12 touchdowns rushing. Jacobs has a new backfield mate in free agent pickup Kenyan Drake.www.wcn247.com
