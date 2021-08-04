Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are still hoping three-time AL MVP Mike Trout will play again this season. He has now missed 67 games since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is the longest stretch of missed games in Trout's 11 big league seasons. Manager Joe Maddon says Trout is working hard and wants to come back this season. The slugger turns 30 on Saturday. He's not with the team in Texas.www.wcn247.com
