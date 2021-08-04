Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are still hoping three-time AL MVP Mike Trout will play again this season. He has now missed 67 games since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is the longest stretch of missed games in Trout's 11 big league seasons. Manager Joe Maddon says Trout is working hard and wants to come back this season. The slugger turns 30 on Saturday. He's not with the team in Texas.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout’s one simple emoji sends Angels fans into a frenzy

The Los Angeles Angels have been the talk of baseball because of pitcher/designated hitter/outfielder Shohei Ohtani. However, let’s not forget about star outfielder Mike Trout. Oh yes, Trout is arguably the best player in baseball. Unfortunately, he has been out since May 17 as he continues to rehab his injury.
MLBBirmingham Star

Twins' Jose Berrios looks to get back on track vs. Angels

Jose Berrios will attempt for the seventh time to pick up his eighth victory of the season when the Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Berrios (7-4, 3.69 ERA) last recorded a win on June 12 against the Houston Astros. He was on the cusp of claiming win No. 8 in his most recent start on Monday against the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader, as he entered the bottom of the seventh inning with a 3-2 lead.
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: 3 outfielders to trade for and pair with Mike Trout

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte (6) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels appear to be possibly getting Mike Trout back from injury soon. Trout...
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: Who stays and who goes when Trout, Rendon and Upton return

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images) The cavalry is almost here. With Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Justin Upton all set to return to the team in the next couple of weeks, the LA Angels will finally be at full strength for the first time in months.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels OF Mike Trout (calf) set for doctor visit

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will visit the team doctor on Monday for an assessment about his recovery from a right calf strain. Manager Joe Maddon said the visit was a "routine follow-up," even though he added Trout has experienced some twinges during rehabilitation drills. Trout, a three-time American...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Mike Trout seen making another massive stride in recovery

Mike Trout is going to be back with the LA Angels before we know it. Earlier this week, he was seen running, which was a major step in his recovery for his calf strain. The fact that he was running was crucial to his plantarflexion of the foot and ankle. That’s important because calf injuries that take six to eight weeks are typically a little bit more than strains, and actually partial tears.
MLBSportsGrid

The Angels aren’t ready to send Mike Trout on a rehab assignment

The Angels have not yet cleared Mike Trout for a rehab assignment, The Associated Press reports. Trout has been running the bases and taking swings in the batting cage, but manager Joe Maddon and the team are taking the cautious approach with their superstar centerfielder. It would seem that the earliest Trout would return to the lineup for the Angels would be early August. Trout has been on the injured list for the Angels since May 17 due to a calf injury.
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Angels’ Mike Trout gets positive news from tests on his calf

ANAHEIM — Mike Trout got more encouraging news on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to provide any more clarity on when the Angels star will be back on the field. Trout saw a doctor and underwent scans, which showed continued healing, Manager Joe Maddon said. “Everything was good and it’s...
MLBInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Angels have discussed moving Mike Trout off center field

ANAHEIM ― Ten weeks have passed since Mike Trout strained his right calf running the bases on May 17. At the time, the Angels’ center fielder was projected to miss six to eight weeks. Yet as of Tuesday, Manager Joe Maddon said Trout “still doesn’t feel like he could push it right now.”
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon set for season-ending hip surgery

The Los Angeles Angels have announced that third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a right hip impingement. Rendon, 31, has been limited by an array of injuries throughout the 2021 season and has batted an uncharacteristic .240/.329/.382 for the Angels this year with six home runs in 58 games. The Angels signed him to a seven-year, $245 million deal ahead of the abbreviated 2020 season.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy