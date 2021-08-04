Harper's home run helps Phillies to 5-4 win vs Nationals

So much about this era of Philadelphia Phillies baseball has become eerily predictable, and it felt for 25 outs like that would be the story Monday. Instead, we’ll wait a night before discussing Spencer Howard’s velocity dip after having to run the bases. Or his exit with a blister on his right middle finger. Or perplexing bunt attempts from Ronald Torreyes and Brad Miller in the bottom of the sixth inning. Or even another costly defensive miscue from Didi Gregorius.