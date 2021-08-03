Cancel
AP source: Ish Smith agrees to 2-year deal with Hornets

 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Ish Smith. The deal includes includes a team option for the second year of the contract. Financial terms were not available. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA does not release free agent signings until Friday. Smith gives the Hornets a backup at point guard after a sign-and-trade deal that sent Devonte Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2020 lottery-protected first round draft pick.

