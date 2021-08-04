Ryu wins 1st Toronto start in Canada as Jays top Indians 7-2

The last Blue Jays game to take place in Canada was played on September 29, 2019. It was an 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to push the Blue Jays final record to 67-95. Since then, the Blue Jays have added quite a bit to their roster and they’ve seen some of their young talent take big steps forward. After a playoff appearance last year in an expanded field, they are right in thick of the Wild Card race in the American League and have made some interesting moves to add to their team. Of course, even with the additions, they’re still not in a great spot as they are in fourth place in their division. But getting back to Rogers Centre will be a big boost for them, and I have to say that I’m not the least bit surprised that the Royals get to be their first opponent. It just seems like they’re often the team that gets to be places when big events are happening. So it’ll be a good challenge for a largely unchanged Royals team at the deadline.