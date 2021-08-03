Healthy Sanu providing leadership in 2nd stint with 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Mohamed Sanu is thrilled to have a second chance with the San Francisco 49ers. His fellow wide receivers might be even more excited to have their favorite resource back. The Niners released Sanu just a few weeks after they signed him last season but the veteran understood it was just business. So when the team made him another offer this offseason, he didn't hesitate to take it. He was coming off an ankle injury from 2019 and had surgery in March to repair it. He is feeling healthy and is having a noticeable impact during training camp this summer.
