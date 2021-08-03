Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

By Jim Sullivan
bestclassicbands.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...

bestclassicbands.com

Comments / 19

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Frey
Person
David Bowie
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Warren Zevon
Person
Dave Davies
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Lemmy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Rock Music#Rock Bands#Classic Rock#Rock N#Eagles#Jefferson Airplane#Emerson Lake Palmer#Earth Wind Fire#Butch Trucks#Home#Ramones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Musicwvli927.com

Quick Takes: Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, Poco’s Paul Cotton

Coming on August 20th is a new seven-inch Bob Dylan single via Third Man Records. The 45 r.p.m. features two previously unreleased recordings of the 1983 Infidels outtake, “Blind Willie McTell.” Dylan's piano demo first saw the light of day back in 1991, but the new versions will feature two full-band takes featuring Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Mick Taylor, Sly Dunbar, and Robbie Shakespeare.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Classic Rock Legends React To Dusty Hill’s Death

The rock world was shocked to its core when news of Dusty Hill’s death broke on Tuesday. The ZZ Top bassist was recently sidelined after suffering from “hip issues”. At a July 23 gig, the band brought their longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis on stage as replacement. And so, no one expected that Hill would pass away so suddenly.
Musicthebrag.com

Dokken’s George Lynch says people think Eddie Van Halen was not a nice person

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch has opened up about the late Eddie Van Halen, revealing that “a lot of people thought he wasn’t that nice of a person.”. During an appearance on Appetite for Distortion (via Ultimate Guitar), Lynch was asked about his reaction to the death of Van Halen in October last year.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Says EDDIE VAN HALEN Was An 'Incredibly Shy' And 'Super-Sensitive Guy'

During an appearance on the "Appetite For Destortion" podcast, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the impact Eddie Van Halen's death had on him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That hit me personally very hard, and every guitar player I know, pretty much, kind of felt the same way. As we get older, obviously, we're seeing people go away and pass. And that's just normal, of course. And we're seeing a lot of that. And so that's pretty profound. But, I mean, fucking David Bowie and George Michael and all these people — Prince — these giants… Tom Petty. It's, like, 'What?' All at once it seemed like. But Eddie was on another level, because, obviously, we're a little closer as far as what we do, and we kind of came up in the same place at the same time and had some connections and all that, so that's why it was more profound, I think. And I learned a lot from him, and I based a lot of my style on him. Even though we were compatriots in a way, he was way beyond me, so I lifted a lot of stuff from him and got inspired by him, as we all did. He's a Southern California guy, and we were like kind of neighbors and played the same clubs and played on the same stages together and hung out. [DOKKEN] did [the 1988] 'Monsters Of Rock' [tour with VAN HALEN, SCORPIONS, METALLICA and KINGDOM COME]… So, yeah, that was a pretty tough one. It hits close to home, too, I think, for us when our friends start disappearing, because it's a lonelier place after that."
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Breaks Every Rule on ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

Paul McCartney's first solo No. 1 single actually hearkened back to the way he worked toward the end of his time with the Beatles. He'd been the principal architect of a medley that dominated the second side of 1969's Abbey Road, the last album completed by McCartney's old group. Originally titled "The Long One," it featured a series of joined song snippets. John Lennon would later trash the concept as nothing more than a desk-clearing exercise, but something sparked for McCartney creatively.
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The unmaking of a Beatle: George Harrison’s widow and son on the legacy of ‘All Things Must Pass’

All things must pass, but George Harrison is forever. The late singer-songwriter released his three-LP solo album, an explosion of pent-up musical energy after the dissolution of the Beatles, 50 years ago. Well, 51 — but much like the Olympics, Harrison’s estate is calling for a do-over of 2020. And a vast new box set celebrating the album’s anniversary, on sale Friday, only proves that the quietest Beatle arguably had the most to say.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Isn’t It A Pity’: The Story Behind The George Harrison Song

By the time that George Harrison finally put “Isn’t It A Pity” on tape, the song was already four years old. In mid-1970, as he collated material for what would become his triple-album masterpiece, All Things Must Pass, he dipped into the stockpile of songs he’d amassed that The Beatles had declined, and this one, in particular, had been in reserve for some time.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Robert Plant Names His ‘Most Difficult’ Song to Sing

Despite having one of the most distinct voices in rock 'n' roll, Robert Plant still finds singing some songs challenging, and has named his absolute "most difficult" song to sing. No, it's not a Led Zeppelin song — though tackling one of those would be quite a task for almost...
Musicloudersound.com

The story of Van Halen's nightly destruction of Black Sabbath

Paul Brannigan's new book Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story is out next month. Published to mark the first anniversary of the guitarist's death, it tells the story of Eddie Van Halen's life, from his earliest days in Amsterdam, through the band's formative years as Van Halen learned their trade in Hollywood clubs, to the release of the debut album that revolutionised rock and the decades of success that followed.
Entertainmentrocknheavy.net

1970 in Rock: It was a Very Good Year

The avalanche of great music was astounding. But storm clouds clearly were forming. People even marginally familiar with rock know that 1970 was an important year — and one that ended tragically. It seems almost operatic: On one hand is a year in which there was an amazing outpouring of...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

From Springsteen to ‘Letterman,’ Rolling Stones’ Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

Wednesday’s announcement that Charlie Watts would be sitting out the upcoming Rolling Stones tour was jarring; for the first time since 1963, Watts (who is recovering from an unspecified surgical procedure) won’t be behind the drum kit. But the least surprising news was the person who’ll be filling in for him. Although not a bold-face name to some, Steve Jordan has had a connection with the band that dates back decades — to Richards’ X-Pensive Winos and even one of the Stones’ own albums. As a name in album credits, Jordan, 64, has been familiar to anyone who’s owned records by...
Musicrocknheavy.net

Poetry Set to Music: The Haunting Beauty of Springsteen’s ‘Thunder Road’

I recently did this short form post encouraging poets to set their stuff to music to get more exposure. I still think it’s a good idea, but it also got me to wondering how many songs had lyrics that could really stand alone as poetry if you took the music away. Certainly, it’s true of the Smiths and Tom Petty and Ozzy, but probably not most K-Pop or anything by that idiot John Mayer.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
Musicwfav951.com

55 Years Ago: The Beatles Release ‘Revolver’

It was 55 years ago Sunday (August 8th, 1966), that the Beatles released their groundbreaking seventh album Revolver. What sets the album apart from its predecessors is that aside from a brief nine date UK tour the previous winter, and no new movie to be shot for 1966, the group had an unprecedented five months off to recharge their creative batteries, and for the first time the group was able to spend open-ended hours working on new sounds by experimenting with new instruments and state of the art technology. With a lighter schedule, the Beatles were able to take a full 11 weeks to record what has become one of rock's most important milestones.
Musicwmgk.com

Bruce Springsteen Recalls the First Time He Heard Himself on the Radio

Bruce Springsteen has fond memories of hearing himself for the first time on the radio early in his career. In a new interview with BBC Radio 1 (as transcribed by Ultimate Classic Rock), the first song The Boss heard of his on the radio was “Spirit in the Night” from his 1973 debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.
Musicloudersound.com

Heart's Nancy Wilson: 8 songs that changed my life

While Canadian rock legends Heart are currently enjoying a schedule that's less fraught than it might be, there's plenty for fans of guitarist Nancy Wilson to enjoy. Solo album You and Me was released earlier this year. She's worked with Gibson to manufacture an affordable guitar, The Fanatic. Upcoming is an expanded edition of the Almost Famous soundtrack, which features Wilson's original score for the movie (and 14 tracks which weren’t used in the film and have not been released before), plus a number of demos written for the movie's fictional band, Stillwater, recorded with Peter Frampton.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Listen to an AC/DC cover by Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

Wait: Those three guys together on a single song? Yep. It’s a track from ‘s new solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire. There are more interesting collaborations on the album, too. Here’s the tracklisting (via Blabbermouth) 01. Harlem Hellfighter. 02. Highway To Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder) 03....

Comments / 19

Community Policy