Advocacy

CDC announces new eviction moratorium to protect renters

NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden had been under intense pressure to give struggling Americans more protection from eviction. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell reports on the CDC’s new directive.Aug. 3, 2021.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

HomelessCNET

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eviction Moratorium Extension Until Oct. 3: Who Is Covered By The New Ban?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Biden over eviction moratorium as police ban her from lying down in overnight Capitol protest

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not taking the end of the eviction moratorium lying down, literally. The New York Democrat is one of many progressive House Democrats who is protesting the lapse in the eviction moratorium, alongside Reps Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York, among others. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Capitol Police said she and others are not allowed to formally lie down, so they have to stay sitting up.“Yeah, I mean I have a little meditation cushion I’ve been sitting on and some of us are just cycling in and out, giving...
U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Protesters slap ‘eviction notice’ on Pelosi’s home as Congress allows eviction moratorium to expire

As a US-wide moratorium on evictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) expired over the weekend, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes, protesters gathered at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and issued her with a notice of their own. The programme saw a sharp drop in participation as the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in.
Congress & Courtswtvbam.com

U.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires after Congress fails to act

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A COVID-19-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions expired at midnight Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being forced from their homes. Despite a late push by President Joe Biden amid the raging Delta variant, the U.S. Congress failed to vote on legislation extending...
AdvocacyNBC Philadelphia

The National Eviction Ban Will Expire in 2 Days. Renters in These States Are Still Protected

In a few days, renters across the U.S. will no longer be shielded from eviction. But some states will continue to bar the proceedings. Here's what you need to know. The national ban on evictions will expire in two days, leaving the millions of Americans who are still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes. But some states will continue to limit the proceedings beyond July 31.
AdvocacyCNBC

CDC issues new eviction ban effective through Oct. 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban effective across most of the country until October. The former moratorium expired last month, even as some 11 million Americans continue to be behind on their rent and the delta variant surges. The Centers for Disease Control and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Landlord groups ask federal judge to halt new CDC eviction ban

Two groups representing property owners asked a federal judge Wednesday evening to block enforcement of the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Association of Realtors and its Georgia counterpart argued in the emergency court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of...
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Federal Eviction Moratorium to Expire on Saturday

President Joe Biden and Congress failed to extend the national eviction moratorium. The effort was supposed to keep United States citizens from being evicted from their houses amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. House Democrats on Friday was not able to execute an extension of the federal eviction moratorium. This...

