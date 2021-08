Entrepreneurship is a key dream in a capitalist society. The idea that we can work for ourselves and be successful by filling a need that we identify is at the heart of the American dream. If you ask almost anyone, they probably have an idea for a product or a business. However, many people never chase the dream. Starting a business can be extremely challenging and take long hours in addition to the hours you are already working to pay your bills. But you know this is what you want to do. Where do you start? Read on for the ultimate checklist of things you need to know for your startup.