Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

3 Traits You Need to Thrive in a Hybrid Work Environment

By Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic
hbr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that workplaces are turning to a hybrid model, many of us are going to have to face change and uncertainty like we never have before. Research in organizational psychology suggests that three traits will help you navigate this new era:. Where your work meets your life. See more from...

hbr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Environment#Innovation#Online And Offline#Etiquette#Behavior Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

4 Strategies for Building a Hybrid Workplace that Works

The global pandemic has created new challenges and opportunities in almost every industry, and as the economy reopens competition will be intense. Winners will be those who most clearly understand their customer’s needs, collaborate to identify multiple solutions, prototype, iterate and bring new ideas to market. Those behaviors will only happen when people come together in the new, modern workplace.
Mental Healthmediapost.com

A Hybrid Work Approach To Creativity

Last week I introducedthe concept of burstiness, meaning the bursts of creativity that can happen when a group is on a roll. Burstiness requires trust: a connection in the group that creates psychological safety. But I would go one step further. It also requires respect -- an intuitive acknowledgement of the value of contribution from everyone in the group. It’s a type of recursive high that builds on itself, as each contribution sparks something else from the group. It’s like the room has caught fire and, as the burstiness continues, everyone tries to add to the flames.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Creating a Hybrid Future Outside of Work

We’ve had so many “new normals” to adjust to over the past 18 months. But the most important thing about the new “new normal” we’re transitioning to now is to make sure we leave behind the pre-pandemic ways of working and living that really weren’t working for us and build the habits and relationships that truly help us thrive. And a big part of that should be recalibrating our relationship with technology, including discontinuing activities and habits we picked up during the pandemic that leave us feeling drained and depleted.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Bring your own environment: The future of work

As we explain in the 2021 Accenture Technology Vision report, this transformation is just the beginning. Looking ahead, where and how people work will be much more flexible concepts with the potential to bring benefits to employees and employers alike. In fact, 87% of executives Accenture surveyed believe that the remote workforce opens up the market for difficult-to-find talent.
Technologyhawaiibusiness.com

IT Strategies that Empower Long-Term Hybrid Work

The pandemic triggered a surge in remote work. Now, with vaccinations driving down infection rates, many local companies are adopting a hybrid workplace: Some employees work from home, others work in the office, and the rest do a bit of both. This model creates collaboration and infrastructure challenges, but the...
Mental HealthForbes

What Remote Working Does To The Brain

Dr. Sina Habibi, Co-founder & CEO Cognetivity Neurosciences. Working life during the pandemic looks very different than expected. For many of us, the comradery of the office has been replaced with emails and endless video calls. Some people feel liberated by the break from awkward small talk. Others mourn the loss of interactions with colleagues outside of the digital realm.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
PWLiving

Creating a Culture of Stickitivity

Have you ever worked for a company where you felt a strong sense of belonging and purpose? Where you were encouraged to share opinions and ideas? Where you had unique opportunities to learn and grow? Where your team united through regular contributions to impactful social causes?. If so, you may...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Axios

Why hybrid work is the enemy of change

Companies around the world are responding to the pandemic-induced rise of telework by transitioning to a hybrid of in-person and remote work. But that model is inherently flawed, experts say. The big picture: Employers haven't been clear with their definitions of hybrid work — whether it means the workforce is...
Career Development & Advicesuccess.com

12 Productivity Tools and Strategies to Help You Seize the Day

Legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden said, “Don’t mistake activity for achievement.” You may be busy from the moment your alarm goes off in the morning until the time your head hits the pillow at night, but are you accomplishing anything meaningful toward the fulfillment of your goals? Are you making forward progress, or are you just running in place?
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

Fostering a Culture of Belonging in the Hybrid Workplace

There is more to human existence than work; however, it is clear that if we’re are going to devote a third of our adult lives to our jobs, it is quite helpful to find them meaningful. The degree of meaning and purpose you derive from work may be the biggest difference between a job and a career, and psychological research has consistently shown that when employees feel that they belong to a team or organization — in the sense that it aligns with their values, and enables them to express important aspects of their identity — they will not only tend to perform better, but also experience higher levels of engagement and well-being. In contrast, a lack of belonging will increase the risk of alienation, burnout, and underperformance.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
smallbusinessbrain

Employee Engagement Tips For A Happier Remote Work Environment

The COVID-19 caused a major health crisis and an economic downturn but despite these negative effects, we were able to open our eyes to the possibilities of trying new things which the complacency of the old normal did not allow us to. Scientists created vaccines to control the spread of the virus, more and more people are getting into microbusinesses and are doing good with it, schools have educated children out of the four walls of the classroom with the shift to distance learning, and work setups have evolved into what we now practice as telecommuting.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

The New Rules Of Engagement For Hybrid Workplaces

President and CEO of Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer leading customer-led innovation and a transformed workforce. With much of the world reopening, many organizations are now determining how they will usher a smooth return of employees to the office and wondering what changes will come along with them. Although we are going back to the office, the experience of returning to traditional office life after more than a year of remote work will be different for everyone and therefore requires a thoughtful approach.
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

7 stats that show hybrid is the future of work

One of the often-mentioned silver linings of the pandemic is that companies and workers learned that more jobs than realized could be performed remotely. As a result, employees are rethinking a full return to the office and believe that hybrid is the future of work for them. However, this belief...
EconomyThrive Global

What do Leaders Need to be to Thrive in Business?

“I don’t have an official job title” was a post that inspired this months blog. When I saw this post on LinkedIn it made me jump for joy! This is where business leaders need to be heading. Yet is it only possible for dynamic entrepeneurial leaders heading up young organisations? The answer is easier yes, but is possible for larger corporate organisations. It just takes more bravery, vulnerability and thinking through.
Career Development & Advicehrexecutive.com

Number of the day: hybrid work models

Employers plan to continue flexible work arrangements, Mercer data shows. Here's what that means to HR leaders. The vast majority of a group of 510 employers with flexible work programs in place since the pandemic began (meaning they have allowed workers to work both at home or in the office) say that post-pandemic they will adopt a hybrid work model—a blend of in-person and remote working (70%), according to data from HR consulting firm Mercer. Meanwhile, 20% will return to a predominately office-based model, and 6% say they will adopt a virtual-first or fully remote model.
Career Development & AdviceWorld Economic Forum

The ‘meaning quotient' and what it has to do with work

Productivity could be increased five times if employees experience the ‘meaning quotient’, according to McKinsey. No matter their role, employees need to have a sense of meaning in their work. Businesses need to identify and articulate their sense of purpose – beyond the obvious profit motive. Stakeholders want businesses to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy