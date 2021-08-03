Franklin Circuit Court indictments (Aug. 3)

The following people were indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:. • Kaz D. McKinney, 31, of Georgetown, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), all Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.