Virginia State

Providing support for veteran-owned small businesses in Virginia

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Commonwealth of Virginia is currently home to more than 780,000 veterans. While the majority of veterans in Virginia are eligible for federal benefits, there are also many other sources of financial and practical support available to them. As well as favorable loans aimed specifically at veteran home buyers through the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are an increasing number of opportunities and resources for veterans to start small businesses. In recognition of their service to the country, both federal organizations and privately owned companies are happy to support veterans in their entrepreneurial projects.

