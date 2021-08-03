Cancel
Beyoncé's Mom Thinks "BLACK IS KING" Lacked Promo By Disney+ Due To Racism

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
It’s been a full year since pop queen Beyoncé stopped the world yet again with her star-studded musical film, BLACK IS KING. At the time it felt like everyone and their mother saw the film when it exclusively streamed on Disney+, but now it appears that Bey’s own mom, Tina Lawson, doesn’t believe Disney promoted the project to its full potential due to racial prejudice on the media giant’s behalf.

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

