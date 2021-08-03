Beyoncé’s Mom Thinks “BLACK IS KING” Lacked Promo By Disney+ Due To Racism

Black Is King dropped on Disney+ a year ago today and Beyonce fans are remembering the big day. There was a lot of fanfare on social media that weekend as audiences flooded the app to get a glimpse at these high-concept musical treatments. Using the songs Beyonce crafted for The Lion King, Black Is King was a stunning collection of videos charting family, tradition, and place over time. Clearly, it left a bit of a mark as you can still see images of her in some of the amazing fashion on social media occasionally. Disney+’s Twitter account posted an image of Knowles and her husband Jay Z from the special today. People are all over the replies talking about their experience with the special. Check out some of the images and takes down below.