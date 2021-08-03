Beyoncé’s Mom Thinks “BLACK IS KING” Lacked Promo By Disney+ Due To Racism
It’s been a full year since pop queen Beyoncé stopped the world yet again with her star-studded musical film, BLACK IS KING. At the time it felt like everyone and their mother saw the film when it exclusively streamed on Disney+, but now it appears that Bey’s own mom, Tina Lawson, doesn’t believe Disney promoted the project to its full potential due to racial prejudice on the media giant’s behalf.praisecleveland.com
Comments / 0