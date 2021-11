It was Decision Day in the Bronx and New York City FC were aiming to secure home-field advantage with a good result against Philadelphia Union on Sunday. A feisty affair saw a first-half red card for Gedion Zelalem followed by a goal for Kacper Przybyłko. That was canceled out in the 53rd minute by a fantastic header from Taty Castellanos. A breathless second half saw both teams create good chances, but in the end, they could not be separated and shared the spoils. That result helped NYCFC secure fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and with it a First Round home game in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs against Atlanta United.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO