Health Officials Report Two COVID-19 Deaths, Increase in Hospitalizations and Cases

386 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week. With these deaths, 267 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19. San Luis Obispo, CA — The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their sixties and one in their eighties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Eight residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including three in the ICU. 386 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week. With these deaths, 267 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19.