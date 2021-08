New York clubs will require proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine for entry from 16th August, with rules set to be enforced from 13th September 2021. The announcement came from city Mayor Bill de Blasio, making the Big Apple the first place in the U.S. to impose this requirement having previously opted not to use so-called 'COVID passports' in late June. Anyone looking to attend an indoor venue or music event will need to show the NYC COVID Safe app, Excelsior Pass, or vaccine card issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).