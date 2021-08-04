As Colorado counties update mask guidance, BCPH plans to make announcement next week
As counties throughout the state begin recommending everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks indoors, Boulder County Public Health is still waiting to announce its updated recommendation. “BCPH has consistently recommended mask-wearing indoors as a safe, easy, effective and evidence-based COVID-19 prevention strategy,” BCPH spokesperson Angela Simental wrote...www.coloradohometownweekly.com
Comments / 0