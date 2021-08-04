Lobo QB Tuioti won’t play, will serve as student coach

University of New Mexico senior quarterback Tevaka Tuioti has waited nine months to gain clearance for football activities after he sustained his third reported concussion. Tuioti, who won the starting job before the season last year, has not been cleared for the start of preseason fall camp, which begins Wednesday, UNM coach Danny Gonzales said during his press conference Tuesday. Rather than attempt to transfer to gain clearance and play elsewhere, Tuioti has decided to be an assistant coach for the Lobos this season, Gonzales said.